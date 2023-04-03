Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.85%

On March 31, 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) opened at $16.54, higher 0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.7401 and dropped to $16.415 before settling in for the closing price of $16.46. Price fluctuations for CPRX have ranged from $6.15 to $22.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.70% at the time writing. With a float of $97.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

In an organization with 82 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 835,100. In this transaction VP, Treasurer and CFO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $16.70, taking the stock ownership to the 50,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 40,000 for $16.70, making the entire transaction worth $667,810. This insider now owns 7,541 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.13. However, in the short run, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.74. Second resistance stands at $16.90. The third major resistance level sits at $17.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.25. The third support level lies at $16.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

There are currently 105,654K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 214,200 K according to its annual income of 83,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 60,760 K and its income totaled 25,470 K.