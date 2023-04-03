CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 204,110 K

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.73, soaring 3.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.03 and dropped to $8.68 before settling in for the closing price of $8.68. Within the past 52 weeks, CCCS’s price has moved between $7.41 and $11.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 113.00%. With a float of $604.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.50 million.

In an organization with 2375 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.42, operating margin of +6.81, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 7,167. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 796 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s insider sold 17,085 for $9.05, making the entire transaction worth $154,612. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 51.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.10. However, in the short run, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.11. Second resistance stands at $9.24. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.43 billion based on 625,057K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 782,450 K and income totals 38,410 K. The company made 204,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.