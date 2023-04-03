Cerus Corporation (CERS) kicked off at the price of $2.97: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

March 31, 2023, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) trading session started at the price of $2.82, that was 5.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.81. A 52-week range for CERS has been $2.36 – $5.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 29.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.70%. With a float of $171.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.20, operating margin of -37.24, and the pretax margin is -26.13.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cerus Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 169,344. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 60,480 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,616,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,356 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $70,997. This insider now owns 641,861 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cerus Corporation (CERS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Looking closely at Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. However, in the short run, Cerus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.04. Second resistance stands at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.68.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

There are 177,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 499.11 million. As of now, sales total 188,320 K while income totals -42,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 51,320 K while its last quarter net income were -13,610 K.