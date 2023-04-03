Chubb Limited (CB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.99 million

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $195.04, up 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $195.70 and dropped to $193.24 before settling in for the closing price of $193.42. Over the past 52 weeks, CB has traded in a range of $173.78-$231.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.90%. With a float of $413.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34000 employees.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Chubb Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 189,730. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $189.73, taking the stock ownership to the 14,488 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s President & COO sold 23,871 for $212.18, making the entire transaction worth $5,064,949. This insider now owns 272,062 shares in total.

Chubb Limited (CB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $4.25) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +12.32 while generating a return on equity of 9.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.19% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chubb Limited’s (CB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.52, a number that is poised to hit 4.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chubb Limited (CB)

Looking closely at Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.39.

During the past 100 days, Chubb Limited’s (CB) raw stochastic average was set at 22.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $206.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $202.04. However, in the short run, Chubb Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $195.51. Second resistance stands at $196.83. The third major resistance level sits at $197.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $193.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $191.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $190.59.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 80.28 billion has total of 413,506K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,166 M in contrast with the sum of 5,313 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,426 M and last quarter income was 1,312 M.