CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is -16.78% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) stock priced at $1.26, down -15.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. CURI’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $3.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 77.80%. With a float of $28.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 92 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.15, operating margin of -73.64, and the pretax margin is -52.31.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of CuriosityStream Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -52.81 while generating a return on equity of -33.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CuriosityStream Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

The latest stats from [CuriosityStream Inc., CURI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.21 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, CuriosityStream Inc.’s (CURI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6170, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5660. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1767. The third support level lies at $1.1333 if the price breaches the second support level.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 84.50 million, the company has a total of 52,806K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 71,260 K while annual income is -37,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,570 K while its latest quarter income was -4,500 K.