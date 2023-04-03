Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) is expecting 92.16% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Friday, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) stock price down -0.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.10. DSEY’s price has ranged from $3.95 to $10.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.20%. With a float of $313.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.10 million.

The firm has a total of 9000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of Diversey Holdings Ltd. is 3.03%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 1,050,782. In this transaction Director of this company bought 121,210 shares at a rate of $8.67, taking the stock ownership to the 121,210 shares.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.20% during the next five years compared to -0.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diversey Holdings Ltd., DSEY], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s (DSEY) raw stochastic average was set at 97.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.13. The third major resistance level sits at $8.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.03.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.63 billion, the company has a total of 324,577K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,766 M while annual income is -169,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 701,600 K while its latest quarter income was -59,500 K.