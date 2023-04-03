EBR (Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.) climbed 0.30 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On March 31, 2023, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) opened at $6.67, higher 0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.71 and dropped to $6.57 before settling in for the closing price of $6.61. Price fluctuations for EBR have ranged from $5.67 to $10.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.30% at the time writing. With a float of $2.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.02 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9670 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.85, operating margin of +14.69, and the pretax margin is +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22 and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Looking closely at Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.17. However, in the short run, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.70. Second resistance stands at $6.78. The third major resistance level sits at $6.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.42.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

There are currently 1,568,931K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,600 M according to its annual income of 704,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,511 M and its income totaled -99,830 K.