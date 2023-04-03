Search
EPR Properties (EPR) kicked off at the price of $38.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $37.25, up 3.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.14 and dropped to $37.25 before settling in for the closing price of $36.98. Over the past 52 weeks, EPR has traded in a range of $33.92-$55.84.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 4.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.40%. With a float of $73.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.59, operating margin of +51.29, and the pretax margin is +27.00.

EPR Properties (EPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of EPR Properties is 1.65%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 22,570. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $45.14, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares.

EPR Properties (EPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +26.81 while generating a return on equity of 6.84.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -6.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at EPR Properties’s (EPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.54 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, EPR Properties’s (EPR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.41 in the near term. At $38.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.63.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.78 billion has total of 75,288K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 658,030 K in contrast with the sum of 176,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 178,700 K and last quarter income was 42,330 K.

