ESPR (Esperion Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -4.79 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.65, plunging -4.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.73 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Within the past 52 weeks, ESPR’s price has moved between $1.26 and $8.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.20%. With a float of $73.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.56 million.

The firm has a total of 199 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.61, operating margin of -237.83, and the pretax margin is -309.58.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 12,479. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,999 shares at a rate of $1.78, taking the stock ownership to the 292,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 3,808 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $6,785. This insider now owns 128,002 shares in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.92) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -309.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.90% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Esperion Therapeutics Inc., ESPR], we can find that recorded value of 3.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s (ESPR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 322.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.7838, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.3800. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3533.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 148.30 million based on 76,573K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 75,480 K and income totals -233,660 K. The company made 18,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -55,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.

