European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) volume exceeds 0.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 31, 2023, European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) opened at $18.34, higher 4.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.41 and dropped to $18.34 before settling in for the closing price of $18.25. Price fluctuations for EWCZ have ranged from $12.02 to $31.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 437.70% at the time writing. With a float of $44.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.33 million.

In an organization with 117 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of European Wax Center Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 18. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $18.48, taking the stock ownership to the 2 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 4,860,000 for $21.50, making the entire transaction worth $104,490,000. This insider now owns 13,110,492 shares in total.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 437.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, European Wax Center Inc.’s (EWCZ) raw stochastic average was set at 80.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.38. However, in the short run, European Wax Center Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.49. Second resistance stands at $19.99. The third major resistance level sits at $20.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.35.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Key Stats

There are currently 62,749K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 207,350 K according to its annual income of 7,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 53,520 K and its income totaled 900 K.