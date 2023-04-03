Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) 20 Days SMA touches 10.98%: The odds favor the bear

March 31, 2023, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) trading session started at the price of $2.98, that was 5.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $2.94 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. A 52-week range for EVLV has been $1.75 – $3.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -687.40%. With a float of $104.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 223 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.13, operating margin of -183.71, and the pretax margin is -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 25,040. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $3.13, taking the stock ownership to the 246,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s President & CEO sold 43,942 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $128,311. This insider now owns 734,623 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -687.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Looking closely at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 57.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.20. Second resistance stands at $3.28. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.78.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

There are 147,963K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 436.49 million. As of now, sales total 55,200 K while income totals -86,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,890 K while its last quarter net income were -28,080 K.