Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.17%

On March 31, 2023, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) opened at $49.10, higher 2.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.825 and dropped to $49.005 before settling in for the closing price of $48.73. Price fluctuations for AQUA have ranged from $30.44 to $51.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.30% at the time writing. With a float of $120.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.99, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +3.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 326,997. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 6,494 shares at a rate of $50.35, taking the stock ownership to the 127,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Director sold 87,641 for $45.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,950,900. This insider now owns 23,765 shares in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 11.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 96.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 109.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

The latest stats from [Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., AQUA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.42 million was inferior to 1.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.34. The third major resistance level sits at $50.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.70. The third support level lies at $48.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Key Stats

There are currently 122,186K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,737 M according to its annual income of 72,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 435,850 K and its income totaled 9,270 K.