Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) posted a 7.17% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $97.00, up 0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.45 and dropped to $96.33 before settling in for the closing price of $96.13. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has traded in a range of $82.39-$200.45.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 221.10%. With a float of $146.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.39 million.

The firm has a total of 16500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.01, operating margin of +9.99, and the pretax margin is +4.61.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Expedia Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 576,355. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,387 shares at a rate of $106.99, taking the stock ownership to the 9,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 605 for $116.71, making the entire transaction worth $70,610. This insider now owns 9,270 shares in total.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.67) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 16.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.06% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Expedia Group Inc., EXPE], we can find that recorded value of 2.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.29.

During the past 100 days, Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) raw stochastic average was set at 34.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.06. The third major resistance level sits at $98.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $95.30.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.74 billion has total of 153,348K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,667 M in contrast with the sum of 352,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,618 M and last quarter income was 177,000 K.