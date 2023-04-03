Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) with a beta value of 2.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) kicked off on Friday, up 1.86% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.85. Over the past 52 weeks, GSM has traded in a range of $3.64-$8.65.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 488.20%. With a float of $94.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.52 million.

The firm has a total of 3425 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Ferroglobe PLC is 48.76%, while institutional ownership is 43.70%.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 488.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ferroglobe PLC’s (GSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ferroglobe PLC, GSM], we can find that recorded value of 1.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Ferroglobe PLC’s (GSM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.08. The third major resistance level sits at $5.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.64.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 908.52 million has total of 187,313K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,598 M in contrast with the sum of 459,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 448,630 K and last quarter income was 25,350 K.