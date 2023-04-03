FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 113,765 K

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.92, soaring 17.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Within the past 52 weeks, NOTE’s price has moved between $1.31 and $12.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

With a float of $101.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.00, operating margin of -59.18, and the pretax margin is -141.49.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$1.26. This company achieved a net margin of -131.97 while generating a return on equity of -188.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) saw its 5-day average volume 4.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 330.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.44 in the near term. At $2.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.46.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 254.11 million based on 121,449K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 113,765 K and income totals -3,660 K. The company made 29,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -109,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.