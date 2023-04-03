Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) average volume reaches $587.66K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

March 31, 2023, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) trading session started at the price of $1.63, that was -6.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. A 52-week range for FRGT has been $1.34 – $31.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.00%. With a float of $3.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.27 million.

The firm has a total of 82 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freight Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Freight Technologies Inc. is 2.54%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.24 and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Freight Technologies Inc., FRGT], we can find that recorded value of 2.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 188.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8481, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.4977. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2600.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Key Stats

There are 1,017K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.51 million. As of now, sales total 21,474 K while income totals -2,150 K.