Funko Inc. (FNKO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 333,040 K

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock priced at $8.88, up 6.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.465 and dropped to $8.88 before settling in for the closing price of $8.83. FNKO’s price has ranged from $7.14 to $27.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 20.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -116.70%. With a float of $31.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.21 million.

In an organization with 1466 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.21, operating margin of +0.05, and the pretax margin is -1.74.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Funko Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 49,265. In this transaction PRESIDENT of this company sold 5,941 shares at a rate of $8.29, taking the stock ownership to the 114,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 2,334 for $8.47, making the entire transaction worth $19,771. This insider now owns 28,841 shares in total.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.61 while generating a return on equity of -2.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to -33.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Funko Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Funko Inc. (FNKO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Funko Inc.’s (FNKO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.18. However, in the short run, Funko Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.64. Second resistance stands at $9.84. The third major resistance level sits at $10.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.47.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 446.13 million, the company has a total of 50,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,323 M while annual income is -8,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 333,040 K while its latest quarter income was -42,220 K.