Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) volume exceeds 2.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $51.60, soaring 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.296 and dropped to $51.12 before settling in for the closing price of $51.77. Within the past 52 weeks, FUTU’s price has moved between $26.84 and $72.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 89.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.40%. With a float of $84.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2318 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.92, operating margin of +46.87, and the pretax margin is +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 15.04%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 110.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60 and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Looking closely at Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), its last 5-days average volume was 4.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 41.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.14. However, in the short run, Futu Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.06. Second resistance stands at $54.26. The third major resistance level sits at $55.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.71.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.99 billion based on 150,379K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 912,270 K and income totals 360,300 K. The company made 247,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 96,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.