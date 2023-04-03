GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) volume exceeds 0.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) on Friday soared 5.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.95. Within the past 52 weeks, GDRX’s price has moved between $3.82 and $20.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 37.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.10%. With a float of $75.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $411.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 952 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.14% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.71 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.39 in the near term. At $6.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.67.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.37 billion based on 397,567K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 766,550 K and income totals -32,830 K. The company made 184,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.