Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) volume exceeds 8.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $5.11, down -59.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.88 and dropped to $3.67 before settling in for the closing price of $11.79. Over the past 52 weeks, GRRR has traded in a range of $2.62-$51.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.40%. With a float of $46.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.72 million.

In an organization with 153 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.75, operating margin of -19.12, and the pretax margin is -20.80.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is 35.38%, while institutional ownership is 14.60%.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -20.24 while generating a return on equity of -17.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s (GRRR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.15 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s (GRRR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 404.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 238.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.90. Second resistance stands at $6.99. The third major resistance level sits at $8.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.48.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 857.42 million has total of 15,461K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,243 K in contrast with the sum of 8,500 K annual income.