Groupon Inc. (GRPN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 14.71%

March 31, 2023, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) trading session started at the price of $3.57, that was 24.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.26 and dropped to $3.51 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. A 52-week range for GRPN has been $3.37 – $21.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -20.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 135.10%. With a float of $19.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3675 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.66, operating margin of -17.99, and the pretax margin is -32.04.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Groupon Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Groupon Inc. is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 48,899,512. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,716,966 shares at a rate of $7.28, taking the stock ownership to the 6,716,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director sold 5,110,558 for $7.28, making the entire transaction worth $37,204,862. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.53) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -39.66 while generating a return on equity of -217.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.48% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Groupon Inc. (GRPN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Groupon Inc. (GRPN)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Groupon Inc.’s (GRPN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.48 in the near term. At $4.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. The third support level lies at $2.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Key Stats

There are 30,707K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 103.48 million. As of now, sales total 599,090 K while income totals -237,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 148,160 K while its last quarter net income were -55,310 K.