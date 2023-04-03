Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 53.91%

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.93, soaring 45.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.60 and dropped to $4.8401 before settling in for the closing price of $4.85. Within the past 52 weeks, GFAI’s price has moved between $3.81 and $78.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.20%. With a float of $1.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 million.

In an organization with 1705 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.17

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 192.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.11. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.17. Second resistance stands at $9.27. The third major resistance level sits at $10.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. The third support level lies at $2.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.93 million based on 1,035K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,150 K and income totals -5,480 K.