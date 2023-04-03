Honeywell International Inc. (HON) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.57%

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) stock priced at $190.12, up 1.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $191.38 and dropped to $189.33 before settling in for the closing price of $189.12. HON’s price has ranged from $166.63 to $220.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.10%. With a float of $667.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $670.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 97000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.40, operating margin of +20.40, and the pretax margin is +17.99.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,160,798. In this transaction President and CEO, SPS of this company sold 5,420 shares at a rate of $214.17, taking the stock ownership to the 7,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,520 for $211.20, making the entire transaction worth $8,557,840. This insider now owns 170,881 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 28.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to 4.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Honeywell International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.27, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

The latest stats from [Honeywell International Inc., HON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.32 million was inferior to 3.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.59.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 18.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $196.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $194.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $191.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $192.66. The third major resistance level sits at $193.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $189.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $188.56. The third support level lies at $187.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 126.36 billion, the company has a total of 668,140K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,466 M while annual income is 4,966 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,186 M while its latest quarter income was 1,019 M.