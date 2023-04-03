Search
Sana Meer
HUYA Inc. (HUYA) posted a 5.56% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.79, plunging -3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.79 and dropped to $3.565 before settling in for the closing price of $3.73. Within the past 52 weeks, HUYA’s price has moved between $1.64 and $6.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 33.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -183.80%. With a float of $87.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2067 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.63, operating margin of -9.47, and the pretax margin is -4.97.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -5.28 while generating a return on equity of -4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -183.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

Looking closely at HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 37.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.52. However, in the short run, HUYA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.74. Second resistance stands at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.30.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 894.41 million based on 238,070K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,337 M and income totals -70,560 K. The company made 304,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -76,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.

