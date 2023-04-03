IGT (International Game Technology PLC) climbed 3.72 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.07, soaring 3.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.89 and dropped to $26.07 before settling in for the closing price of $25.84. Within the past 52 weeks, IGT’s price has moved between $15.01 and $27.82.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 330.10%. With a float of $103.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.29 million.

The firm has a total of 10786 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.34, operating margin of +22.04, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of International Game Technology PLC is 46.34%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.99. This company achieved a net margin of +6.51 while generating a return on equity of 20.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.45% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Game Technology PLC, IGT], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.41. The third major resistance level sits at $27.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.46.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.14 billion based on 199,079K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,225 M and income totals 275,000 K. The company made 1,093 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -65,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.