indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) posted a 7.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.62, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.78 and dropped to $10.45 before settling in for the closing price of $10.62. Within the past 52 weeks, INDI’s price has moved between $5.07 and $11.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.40%. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.83 million.

The firm has a total of 600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.40, operating margin of -107.52, and the pretax margin is -48.58.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 509,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $10.19, taking the stock ownership to the 4,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s CFO and EVP of Strategy sold 30,000 for $10.53, making the entire transaction worth $315,900. This insider now owns 1,304,303 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -39.17 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [indie Semiconductor Inc., INDI], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 89.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.92. The third major resistance level sits at $11.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.08.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.70 billion based on 148,481K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 110,800 K and income totals -49,250 K. The company made 33,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.