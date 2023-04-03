Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Friday, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 3.51% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Price fluctuations for INO have ranged from $0.78 to $4.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -24.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.40% at the time writing. With a float of $245.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 184 employees.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 6,708. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,833 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 910,124 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 11,668 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $14,935. This insider now owns 904,291 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) saw its 5-day average volume 6.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3531, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8151. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8413 in the near term. At $0.8625, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8871. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7955, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7709. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7497.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

There are currently 260,132K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 208.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,260 K according to its annual income of -279,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 120 K and its income totaled -56,630 K.