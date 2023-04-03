Search
Shaun Noe
Inpixon (INPX) is -54.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.42, soaring 16.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, INPX’s price has moved between $0.31 and $20.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -21.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.40%. With a float of $14.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 210 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.73, operating margin of -307.81, and the pretax margin is -447.28.

Inpixon (INPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Inpixon is 1.02%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

Inpixon (INPX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$7,168,500 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$5,872,500) by -$1,296,000. This company achieved a net margin of -432.35 while generating a return on equity of -80.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Inpixon (INPX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -59.34

Technical Analysis of Inpixon (INPX)

The latest stats from [Inpixon, INPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.36 million was superior to 3.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Inpixon’s (INPX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 234.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9156, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4941. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6767. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2567. The third support level lies at $0.1333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.50 million based on 2,387K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,000 K and income totals -69,160 K. The company made 4,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.

