Investors finally get a glimpse of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) volume hitting the figure of 5.48 million.

On March 31, 2023, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) opened at $95.19, higher 2.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.915 and dropped to $95.11 before settling in for the closing price of $95.23. Price fluctuations for DHI have ranged from $59.25 to $104.14 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 18.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.60% at the time writing. With a float of $302.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13237 workers is very important to gauge.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of D.R. Horton Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 19,622. In this transaction Director of this company sold 203 shares at a rate of $96.66, taking the stock ownership to the 5,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director sold 449 for $96.00, making the entire transaction worth $43,104. This insider now owns 5,650 shares in total.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.70% during the next five years compared to 43.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

The latest stats from [D.R. Horton Inc., DHI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.88 million was inferior to 2.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, D.R. Horton Inc.’s (DHI) raw stochastic average was set at 79.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.71. The third major resistance level sits at $101.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.10. The third support level lies at $93.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Key Stats

There are currently 343,393K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,480 M according to its annual income of 5,858 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,258 M and its income totaled 958,700 K.