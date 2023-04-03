Investors finally get a glimpse of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) volume hitting the figure of 2.61 million.

March 31, 2023, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) trading session started at the price of $8.75, that was -3.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.92 and dropped to $8.38 before settling in for the closing price of $8.74. A 52-week range for DADA has been $2.98 – $15.59.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 50.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.90%. With a float of $262.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.69, operating margin of -23.09, and the pretax margin is -21.49.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dada Nexus Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 2.95%, while institutional ownership is 19.10%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -21.44 while generating a return on equity of -37.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 43.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.80 in the near term. At $9.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.05. The third support level lies at $7.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

There are 255,481K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.36 billion. As of now, sales total 1,392 M while income totals -298,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 377,110 K while its last quarter net income were -52,130 K.