Investors finally get a glimpse of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) volume hitting the figure of 1.69 million.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) on Friday soared 1.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.39. Within the past 52 weeks, EC’s price has moved between $8.59 and $18.47.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 23.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 100.10%. With a float of $221.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.06 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9150 employees.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ecopetrol S.A. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.67 in the near term. At $10.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.39. The third support level lies at $10.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.59 billion based on 2,055,835K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,895 M and income totals 6,686 M. The company made 299,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -329,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.