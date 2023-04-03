Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) volume hitting the figure of 1.66 million.

March 31, 2023, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) trading session started at the price of $133.35, that was 0.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.28 and dropped to $133.35 before settling in for the closing price of $133.01. A 52-week range for KMB has been $108.74 – $144.53.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.80%. With a float of $336.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.70 million.

In an organization with 44000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 5,840,943. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 41,698 shares at a rate of $140.08, taking the stock ownership to the 89,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s President, APAC sold 2,069 for $137.17, making the entire transaction worth $283,801. This insider now owns 14,102 shares in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.51) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.61% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 150.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) raw stochastic average was set at 66.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.00. However, in the short run, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $134.55. Second resistance stands at $134.88. The third major resistance level sits at $135.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.02. The third support level lies at $132.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Key Stats

There are 337,454K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.88 billion. As of now, sales total 20,175 M while income totals 1,934 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,964 M while its last quarter net income were 507,000 K.

