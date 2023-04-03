Investors finally get a glimpse of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) volume hitting the figure of 6.32 million.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) stock priced at $18.94, up 3.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.55 and dropped to $18.91 before settling in for the closing price of $18.81. KIM’s price has ranged from $17.34 to $26.42 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 7.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -90.00%. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 639 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +33.12, and the pretax margin is +2.56.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 199,351. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,630 shares at a rate of $20.70, taking the stock ownership to the 212,424 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s sold 11,500,000 for $26.18, making the entire transaction worth $301,070,000. This insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.17 while generating a return on equity of 1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kimco Realty Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

The latest stats from [Kimco Realty Corporation, KIM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.84 million was superior to 4.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 36.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.97. The third major resistance level sits at $20.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.69. The third support level lies at $18.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.66 billion, the company has a total of 619,892K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,728 M while annual income is 125,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 439,830 K while its latest quarter income was -49,780 K.