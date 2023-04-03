Investors finally get a glimpse of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) volume hitting the figure of 0.56 million.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) stock priced at $0.26, down -18.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. NAVB’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $1.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -39.30%. With a float of $22.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.39 million.

In an organization with 11 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 26.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 90.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NAVB) raw stochastic average was set at 52.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3001, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3584. However, in the short run, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2727. Second resistance stands at $0.2855. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3009. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2445, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2291. The third support level lies at $0.2163 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.50 million, the company has a total of 32,851K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 70 K while annual income is -15,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -5,710 K.