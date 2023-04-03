Investors finally get a glimpse of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) volume hitting the figure of 0.75 million.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $0.5952, up 25.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7497 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Over the past 52 weeks, NVVE has traded in a range of $0.44-$10.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -529.90%. With a float of $19.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 61 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.22, operating margin of -649.81, and the pretax margin is -648.14.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Nuvve Holding Corp. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 3,082. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,163,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $0.98, making the entire transaction worth $4,894. This insider now owns 1,101,763 shares in total.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -643.17 while generating a return on equity of -68.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -529.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NVVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

The latest stats from [Nuvve Holding Corp., NVVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.32 million was inferior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NVVE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 180.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0048, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8812. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7698. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8396. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9295. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6101, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5202. The third support level lies at $0.4504 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.90 million has total of 24,271K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,190 K in contrast with the sum of -26,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 550 K and last quarter income was -8,180 K.