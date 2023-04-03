Investors finally get a glimpse of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) volume hitting the figure of 0.63 million.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.25, soaring 7.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Within the past 52 weeks, QUBT’s price has moved between $1.15 and $4.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.20%. With a float of $22.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.90 million.

In an organization with 25 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18661.66, operating margin of -26966.37, and the pretax margin is -28451.36.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc. is 44.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -28451.36 while generating a return on equity of -84.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 650.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5587, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2220. However, in the short run, Quantum Computing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4267. Second resistance stands at $1.5433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0833. The third support level lies at $0.9667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 65.00 million based on 53,302K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 136 K and income totals -38,594 K. The company made 1 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,786 K in sales during its previous quarter.