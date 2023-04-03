Investors must take note of Chegg Inc.’s (CHGG) performance last week, which was 3.95%.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.32, soaring 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.4485 and dropped to $16.0325 before settling in for the closing price of $16.24. Within the past 52 weeks, CHGG’s price has moved between $15.25 and $37.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 24.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.50%. With a float of $122.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.73 million.

In an organization with 1953 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chegg Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 112,801. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,007 shares at a rate of $16.10, taking the stock ownership to the 235,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER sold 5,700 for $16.86, making the entire transaction worth $96,128. This insider now owns 171,300 shares in total.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 60.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Chegg Inc.’s (CHGG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.46. However, in the short run, Chegg Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.49. Second resistance stands at $16.68. The third major resistance level sits at $16.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.84. The third support level lies at $15.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.06 billion based on 126,552K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 766,900 K and income totals 266,640 K. The company made 205,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.