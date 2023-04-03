Search
admin
admin

Investors must take note of First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) performance last week, which was 10.08%.

Top Picks

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.19. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.43 and dropped to $7.15 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Within the past 52 weeks, AG’s price has moved between $5.53 and $14.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1200.00%. With a float of $267.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $274.48 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.45, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -9.84.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 2.38%, while institutional ownership is 32.19%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -18.31 while generating a return on equity of -8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1200.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG], we can find that recorded value of 6.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 39.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.54. The third major resistance level sits at $7.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.82.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.98 billion based on 274,480K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 624,220 K and income totals -114,280 K. The company made 148,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Gevo Inc.’s (GEVO) performance last week, which was 0.00%.

Sana Meer -
Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $1.54. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58...
Read more

Now that LogicMark Inc.’s volume has hit 2.43 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
March 31, 2023, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) trading session started at the price of $0.1531, that was -4.30% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

A look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
On March 31, 2023, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) opened at $10.79, higher 3.18% from the last session. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.