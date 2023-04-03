Investors must take note of First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) performance last week, which was 10.08%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.19. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.43 and dropped to $7.15 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Within the past 52 weeks, AG’s price has moved between $5.53 and $14.59.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1200.00%. With a float of $267.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $274.48 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.45, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -9.84.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Silver industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 2.38%, while institutional ownership is 32.19%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -18.31 while generating a return on equity of -8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1200.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG], we can find that recorded value of 6.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 39.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.54. The third major resistance level sits at $7.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.82.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.98 billion based on 274,480K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 624,220 K and income totals -114,280 K. The company made 148,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.