Investors must take note of Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) performance last week, which was 8.70%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $5.28, up 0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.36 and dropped to $5.205 before settling in for the closing price of $5.22. Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has traded in a range of $3.08-$8.23.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 128.70%. With a float of $261.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2505 employees.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.34 in the near term. At $5.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.12. The third support level lies at $5.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.85 billion has total of 262,026K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,461 M in contrast with the sum of 70,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 321,200 K and last quarter income was -17,440 K.