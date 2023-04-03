Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Myriad Genetics Inc.’s (MYGN) performance last week, which was -2.07%.

Company News

March 31, 2023, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) trading session started at the price of $22.82, that was 3.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.44 and dropped to $22.82 before settling in for the closing price of $22.53. A 52-week range for MYGN has been $13.92 – $28.18.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -1.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -342.40%. With a float of $79.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.17, operating margin of -17.44, and the pretax margin is -20.73.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Myriad Genetics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Myriad Genetics Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 151,047. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 6,433 shares at a rate of $23.48, taking the stock ownership to the 240,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for $22.55, making the entire transaction worth $338,253. This insider now owns 337,885 shares in total.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -16.51 while generating a return on equity of -12.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -342.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.20% during the next five years compared to -24.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s (MYGN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.51 in the near term. At $23.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.54. The third support level lies at $22.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Key Stats

There are 81,224K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.83 billion. As of now, sales total 678,400 K while income totals -112,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 177,800 K while its last quarter net income were -42,300 K.

