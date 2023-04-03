Search
Investors must take note of Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) performance last week, which was 0.00%.

On March 31, 2023, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) opened at $0.67, higher 10.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.714 and dropped to $0.6551 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for PHUN have ranged from $0.61 to $2.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.50% at the time writing. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.82 million.

In an organization with 120 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.6 million. That was better than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9175, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1507. However, in the short run, Phunware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7310. Second resistance stands at $0.7519. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7899. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6721, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6341. The third support level lies at $0.6132 if the price breaches the second support level.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are currently 102,628K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,790 K according to its annual income of -50,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,770 K and its income totaled -10,890 K.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) average volume reaches $1.30M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
March 31, 2023, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) trading session started at the price of $10.44, that was 5.69% jump from the session before....
Read more

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) with a beta value of 1.91 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) stock priced at $30.24, up 0.40% from the previous day...
Read more

Now that LXP Industrial Trust’s volume has hit 2.14 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $10.16, up 2.59% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

