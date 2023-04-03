Investors must take note of Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) performance last week, which was 0.41%.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) stock priced at $16.76, up 1.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.13 and dropped to $16.54 before settling in for the closing price of $16.73. RELY’s price has ranged from $6.66 to $17.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -188.00%. With a float of $138.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Remitly Global Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 113,911. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,354 shares at a rate of $15.49, taking the stock ownership to the 4,153,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s EVP, Customer and Culture sold 5,427 for $9.94, making the entire transaction worth $53,955. This insider now owns 286 shares in total.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -188.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Remitly Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

The latest stats from [Remitly Global Inc., RELY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was superior to 1.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) raw stochastic average was set at 97.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.46. The third major resistance level sits at $17.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.28. The third support level lies at $16.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.91 billion, the company has a total of 174,190K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 653,560 K while annual income is -114,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 191,030 K while its latest quarter income was -19,400 K.