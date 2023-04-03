Investors must take note of Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) performance last week, which was -3.19%.

On Friday, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) surged 4.37% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for SPIR have ranged from $0.60 to $2.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -153.70% at the time writing. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 411 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 92,385. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,396 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 10,887,289 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 35,118 for $1.02, making the entire transaction worth $35,891. This insider now owns 1,153,461 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.5 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9681, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2031. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6790 in the near term. At $0.6899, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6481, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6281. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6172.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

There are currently 143,977K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,270 K according to its annual income of -89,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,390 K and its income totaled -8,990 K.