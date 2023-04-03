J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) kicked off at the price of $175.46: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $171.16, up 3.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.89 and dropped to $170.91 before settling in for the closing price of $169.75. Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has traded in a range of $153.92-$208.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.00%. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.67 million.

The firm has a total of 37151 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.15, operating margin of +8.82, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 1,008,751. In this transaction EVP, CSO of this company sold 5,300 shares at a rate of $190.33, taking the stock ownership to the 32,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, CCO & People/HR sold 7,000 for $186.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,302,160. This insider now owns 77,630 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.46) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.83% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 253.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JBHT], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.70.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $182.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $177.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $179.07. The third major resistance level sits at $182.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $167.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.61 billion has total of 103,770K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,814 M in contrast with the sum of 969,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,650 M and last quarter income was 201,300 K.