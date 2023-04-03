Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) average volume reaches $2.25M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On March 31, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) opened at $3.11, higher 6.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.32 and dropped to $3.07 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Price fluctuations for JMIA have ranged from $2.79 to $12.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 19.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.80% at the time writing. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.29, operating margin of -103.31, and the pretax margin is -104.10.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.61) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -107.18 while generating a return on equity of -80.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45 and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Looking closely at Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.07. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.38. Second resistance stands at $3.48. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.88.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are currently 99,877K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 328.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 221,880 K according to its annual income of -237,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 66,480 K and its income totaled -54,810 K.