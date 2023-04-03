Last month’s performance of 1.65% for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is certainly impressive

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $123.30, soaring 1.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.94 and dropped to $122.80 before settling in for the closing price of $122.28. Within the past 52 weeks, ABNB’s price has moved between $81.91 and $179.09.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 26.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 588.10%. With a float of $383.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $635.54 million.

In an organization with 6811 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.76, operating margin of +22.37, and the pretax margin is +23.68.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 323,235. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $117.54, taking the stock ownership to the 184,772 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $125.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,127,048. This insider now owns 6,458,435 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 36.63.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 588.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.36.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 67.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.06. However, in the short run, Airbnb Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $125.96. Second resistance stands at $127.52. The third major resistance level sits at $129.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.24. The third support level lies at $119.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 77.20 billion based on 640,529K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,399 M and income totals 1,893 M. The company made 1,902 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 318,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.