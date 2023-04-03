Last month’s performance of -2.13% for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Friday, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock price up 1.37% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $72.21. PCAR’s price has ranged from $49.93 to $76.71 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.20%. With a float of $515.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $783.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31100 workers is very important to gauge.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of PACCAR Inc is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 7,729,019. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 70,937 shares at a rate of $108.96, taking the stock ownership to the 3,192,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT sold 31,538 for $110.52, making the entire transaction worth $3,485,425. This insider now owns 12,062 shares in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.26% during the next five years compared to 6.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PACCAR Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

The latest stats from [PACCAR Inc, PCAR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.27 million was inferior to 3.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) raw stochastic average was set at 71.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.15. The third major resistance level sits at $74.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.55. The third support level lies at $71.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.73 billion, the company has a total of 522,555K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 28,820 M while annual income is 3,012 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,130 M while its latest quarter income was 921,300 K.