Last month’s performance of 2.60% for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is certainly impressive

On March 31, 2023, Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) opened at $9.37, higher 6.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.88 and dropped to $9.24 before settling in for the closing price of $9.29. Price fluctuations for ZUO have ranged from $5.45 to $15.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 25.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.60% at the time writing. With a float of $114.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1393 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.62, operating margin of -24.52, and the pretax margin is -28.12.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zuora Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 153,776. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 15,369 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 17,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Product & Tech Officer sold 4,787 for $10.04, making the entire transaction worth $48,050. This insider now owns 110,225 shares in total.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -30.79 while generating a return on equity of -70.96.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zuora Inc. (ZUO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 620.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.09 in the near term. At $10.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. The third support level lies at $8.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Key Stats

There are currently 133,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 338,390 K according to its annual income of -121,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,040 K and its income totaled -31,860 K.