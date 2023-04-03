Last month’s performance of 2.61% for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is certainly impressive

March 31, 2023, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) trading session started at the price of $144.90, that was 0.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.28 and dropped to $144.48 before settling in for the closing price of $144.57. A 52-week range for TMUS has been $120.90 – $154.38.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 14.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.80%. With a float of $589.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.24 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.61, operating margin of +16.70, and the pretax margin is +3.95.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward T-Mobile US Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of T-Mobile US Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 42.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 7,021,500. In this transaction President, Technology of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $140.43, taking the stock ownership to the 300,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s President, Business Group sold 2,287 for $141.95, making the entire transaction worth $324,640. This insider now owns 93,916 shares in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.1) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.25 while generating a return on equity of 3.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 64.93% during the next five years compared to -2.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) saw its 5-day average volume 4.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $145.25 in the near term. At $145.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $146.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.07. The third support level lies at $143.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Key Stats

There are 1,219,383K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 176.29 billion. As of now, sales total 79,571 M while income totals 2,590 M. Its latest quarter income was 20,273 M while its last quarter net income were 1,477 M.