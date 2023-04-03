Last month’s performance of -3.57% for Doximity Inc. (DOCS) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) stock priced at $31.52, up 3.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.41 and dropped to $31.30 before settling in for the closing price of $31.17. DOCS’s price has ranged from $22.91 to $54.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 476.70%. With a float of $115.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 973 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.42, operating margin of +33.05, and the pretax margin is +33.18.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Doximity Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 262,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,714 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $32.55, making the entire transaction worth $325,458. This insider now owns 4,714 shares in total.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.79 while generating a return on equity of 25.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 476.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Doximity Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doximity Inc. (DOCS)

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Doximity Inc.’s (DOCS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.76 in the near term. At $33.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.92. The third support level lies at $30.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.03 billion, the company has a total of 193,590K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 343,550 K while annual income is 154,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 115,260 K while its latest quarter income was 33,470 K.